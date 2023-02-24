Russell Wilson Has an Office and Crazy Wall (and Allegedly Tried to Get Pete Carroll Fired)
Russell Wilson's first season with the Denver Broncos was a disaster. The team suffered through 12 loses for just the second time in franchise history. Wilson struggled early and often and had the worst season of his career. Somehow, everything he did was kind of amusing if you weren't a Broncos' fan. The lateset detail from the doomed season to emerge comes from The Athletic which mentions that not only did Russell Wilson have his own office at the Broncos' team facility, but he even had his own crazy wall.
The Broncos gave Wilson an office at the team facility, a rare perk (Wilson did not have an office in Seattle and Heaps had only limited access to the Seahawks’ facility). Several Broncos veterans said they didn’t mind Wilson having his own office, especially because the quarterback spent so much time at the facility.
"He’s got a whiteboard, the sides of the wall, and it’s just littered with (motivational) quotes and new play concepts,” receiver Kendall Hinton said. “It was crazy to see his mind thrown out on the (wall).”
Like Charlie Day or Carrie Matheson, but with more cat posters and blocking schemes. And yet people are more focused on the part of The Athletic story that alleges Wilson tried to get his coach and general manager fired right before he was traded.
Wilson and Carroll had clashed in recent years over the quarterback’s role in the offense and the overall direction of a team that had gradually declined after back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. Convinced that Carroll and Schneider were inhibiting his quest to win additional Super Bowls and individual awards, Wilson asked Seahawks ownership to fire both of them, according to league sources who spoke toThe Athleticon the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the details. Wilson also had a preferred replacement in mind: Sean Payton, who had recently stepped down from the New Orleans Saints.
Wilson has denied this report.
Yet he remains silent about his crazy wall. How curious.