Russell Wilson Is Doing Some Commercial Airline Travel Today
By Kyle Koster
The Denver Broncos probably did what they needed to do in deciding to go forward without Russell Wilson yet it's still surprising to see any franchise eject out of the emergency hatch after such financial disaster. They wished him well and he's now free to roam this great country of ours in the hopes of finding his next team like some sort of folk hero. That quest is apparently underway as Mr. Unlimited proved himself a man of the people by flying commercial.
First he met with the New York Giants and made his way to Newark Airport to board a flight to Pittsburgh, where the quarterback-hungry Steelers were waiting.
The insiders were on it, aided by some good old-fashioned citizen journalism in the form of fans who were lucky enough to convince Wilson to pose for pictures.
We don't have any inside information but it really seems like the Steelers are the most attractive fit for all parties. Wilson would be a significant upgrade from Kenny Pickett and their staunch defense would only require him to be one of those dreaded game-managers who only needs to make a few plays while avoiding major mistakes in order to be in the playoff conversation. The price tag will be minimal and if nothing else he could be a backup plan.
Plus, maybe one time flying out of Newark will be enough for him to pull the plug on doing any more traveling. It's happened before.