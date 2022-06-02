Russell Wilson Will Do Whatever It Takes For the Team
Russell Wilson is now a Denver Bronco. He inherits a bevy of offensive weapons and high expectations. The opportunity to write his second chapter is exciting and if you know anything about Mr. Unlimited, there is no doubt that he will embrace the challenge with open arms. His new team helpfully took us behind the scenes of one of those green-screen videos in which Wilson implores Broncos Country to ride. Repeatedly.
It proves that the job of NFL quarterback is not all glitz and glamor. Sometimes it requires the patience and focus actors in David Fincher movies are required to employ.
This is a man who will do whatever it takes for the team. Leadership in action. Future is bright in Denver.