Roundup: Russell Wilson Gets Huge New Contract; 'The Rings of Power' Premiere Recap; Donovan Mitchell Traded
NFL insider Jay Glazer is launching a mental health podcast ... "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" debuted Thursday night ... Taking a vacation in the Metaverse is cheap, yet super odd ... Russell Wilson signs massive new contract with the Denver Broncos ... Student loans vs. PPP ... House of Hammer bound to be a tough watch ... Circle K deal could be in the $15 billion range ... Leah Hextall details “vile, sexist” messages and threats she received during first NHL season with ESPN ... Matt Araiza accuser speaks out ... Ex-NYPD cop gets 10 years for assaulting D.C. officer on Jan. 6 ... Judge orders list of property seized in FBI Mar-a-Lago raid ... S&P, Dow closed higher on Thursday ... Donovan Mitchell traded to Cavs ... Brendan Gleeson joins "Joker" sequel ... "Saturday Night Live" loses three more cast members ... Derrick Henry gets $2 million raise for 2022 ...
