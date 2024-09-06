Russell Wilson Addresses Injury Status Before Week 1
By Quinn Allen
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 on Sunday, but they may need to turn to Justin Fields. QB1 Russell Wilson is officially listed as questionable for the season opener due to a calf injury, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This is the same issue that Wilson dealt with early in training camp. The injury flared up on Thursday at practice, which resulted in the signal-caller taking limited reps. The veteran initially hurt the calf the day before camp began when he was pushing a team sled. Wilson missed the first 10 days of camp.
While Fields lost the starting job to Wilson, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is confident in the youngster's abilities. Via ESPN:
"I'm extremely comfortable if that is the case, certainly," Tomlin said.
There's obviously still a chance that Wilson could suit up this weekend, but it's looking more and more unlikely. Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson has been ruled out for the Falcons matchup.
Wilson addressed his status, saying he's 'going to do everything' he can.
“If I can go, I’m going to go and try to do everything I can to help us win… if not, I’m going to do everything I can to help us win in that way, too," Wilson said about his status.
“I’m going to do everything, as you guys know, to be ready to rock.”