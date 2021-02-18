Roundup: Rush Limbaugh Dead; Paris Hilton Engaged; Tim Tebow to the Jaguars?
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 18, 2021, 7:00 AM EST
Rush Limbaugh is dead ... Paddington 3 is in the works ... Paris Hilton engaged to Carter Reum ... Andrew Cuomo is losing it ... former Texas governor Rick Perry says Texans are willing to suffer through blackouts if it means keeping federal regulators out of Texas ... don't blame the wind turbines ... the BBC on families in Texas just trying to stay warm ... here are some ways you can help those affected ... the Australian Facebook news ban explained ... service members turning down the COVID vaccine ... federal agents seized 10 million phony N95 masks ....
Ryan Clarke has signed a multi-year extension with ... [ESPN]
Sean Hannity has a private plane, a son on the tennis team at Wake Forest and a house right next door to the coach. [Salon]
Could Tim Tebow end up as an assistant coach on the Jaguars under Urban Meyer? [FanSided]
20 of the most compelling stories from 2020. [The Player's Tribune]
Jerry Jones' gas company hits the jackpot as Texas is in crisis. [Dallas Morning News]
Count the Buffalo Bills as a potential JJ Watt landing spot. [PFT]
DJ Wagner is something.
Texas has no power or plows.
Late night tennis coverage from Australia is where the best Stephen Curry takes are born.