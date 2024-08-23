Royals Star Salvador Perez Absolutely Made These Kansas City Kids’ Day
By Joe Lago
Kansas City has its sporting idols, especially living legends who still excel as the best in their sports. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are the most prominent, having helped the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowl titles, but don't discount the popularity of Royals star Salvador Perez.
The 34-year-old Perez has spent his entire 14-year MLB career in Kansas City, leading the Royals to the 2015 championship as World Series MVP. Unlike most players whose skills begin to fade in their 30s, Perez remains one of the best catchers in baseball, earning his ninth All-Star nod this season.
So, you can imagine the reaction when Perez, while visiting a friend on the Royals' off day Thursday, saw a group of kids playing Wiffle Ball and asked if he could join them.
Nine-year-old Cameron Lard and his friends were stunned.
“All the boys went nuts,” Lard's mother, Lesley, told The Athletic.
“My backyard is where the boys play every day,” Lesley said, “and he drove by and pulled over and got out of the car and said: ‘Hey guys, can I join?'"
Lesley's husband, Terry, recorded video of the incredible moment. And when it came time for Perez to bat, he not surprisingly hit a home run.
Perez played catcher (of course) but he also spent time in the outfield. The whole scene was surreal for the Lards.
“I mean, people outside of Kansas City know Salvy," Lesley told the Kansas City Star. "I was trying to tell people that aren’t Royals fans, he’s the Patrick Mahomes of the Royals. Like, he is the Royals. So I still don’t really believe it. If we didn’t get a picture, then I probably wouldn’t believe that.”
Believe it. It happened. And it's an adorable new chapter in the legend of Kansas City's baseball hero.