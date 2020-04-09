Roundup: Wimbledon's Pandemic Insurance; Bernie Drops Out; Rob Lowe as Joe Exotic
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 09 2020
Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the Democratic presidential race ... Knicks superfan and Carnegie Deli co-owner dies from Coronavirus ... it cost US taxpayers a quarter of a million dollars for Navy secretary Thomas Moldy to go to Guam and do something so stupid he had to resign ... US intelligence started warning of the coronavirus crisis in November ... Kobe Bryant's new children's book debuts on the NYT best sellers list ... Linda Tripp died ... Lori Loughlin can't shake this college admissions scandal ... Dr. Fauci is optimistic about schools reopening in the fall ... Kevin Huerter of the Hawks is spending his break at home playing in the driveway with his sisters ... doctor arrested for strangling a teen over social distancing ... how to train Face ID to recognize you in a mask ... goodbye Schitt's Creek ...
Josh Hamilton has been indicted after being accused of beating his teenage daughter. [Star Tribune]
More on the UFC's plans to put on a fight card next weekend. [New York Times]
In related news, Rose Namajunas has dropped out of UFC 249. [MMA Junkie]
Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant continue to work out together despite the fact that they should be at home. [Pro Football Talk]
The Open and Wimbledon had pandemic insurance. [The Action Network]
The Lakers are staying close with virtual workouts. [ESPN]
Stephen Curry called some nurses to thank them.
Rob Lowe as Joe Exotic? Apparently.
Goldfinger perform "Here In Your Bedroom" while quarantined.
Happy Metal Mursday.