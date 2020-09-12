Roundup: Wildfires Ravage West Coast; 'Wonder Woman 1984' Delayed; Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Spotted Together
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 12 2020
West Coast wildfire crisis keeps growing ... Before and after photos from the fires are stunning ... Donald Trump's payroll tax cut deferral is fizzling ... Stocks were volatile on Friday capping off a second bad week ... 11th Circuit Court rules Florida felons can't vote until they pay all legal financial obligations ... Columbia University under investigation for its handling of sexual assault allegations ... Four Houston police officers fired after body cam footage shows Nicolas Chavez killing ... Anthony Fauci says U.S coronavirus data is disturbing ... "Wonder Woman 1984" has been delayed until Christmas ... Oregonians are suffering from exposure to wildfire smoke ... J.J. Watt was not happy the NFL's "moment of unity" got booed Thursday night ... Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah are spotted for the first time amid relationship rumors ... Leighton Meester and Adam Brody welcomed a baby boy ... Cassie Randolph filed for a restraining order against former "Bachelor" star Colton Underwood ... Alex Morgan is joining Tottenham Hotspur ... Memphis paused football activities due to "at least" 20 positive COVID-19 tests ... Zack Wheeler injured his finger while putting on pants ...
Everything sucks right now so I'm just sharing a picture of my friend's dogs. They're good dogs.
Bill Hader is currently the best talk show guest on the planet:
It's been 15 years since Green Day released "Holiday":