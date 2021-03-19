Roundup: Vladimir Putin Angry With Joe Biden; Armie Hammer Investigated For Sexual Assault; Patrick Chung Retires
By Liam McKeone | Mar 19, 2021, 7:00 AM EDT
Vladimir Putin and his country are not happy with Joe Biden after the President called Putin a 'killer' on-air... Armie Hammer is under investigation for sexual assault by the LAPD... Alexi McCammond will no longer be top editor at Teen Vogue after backlash from old tweets... Longtime Patriots safety Patrick Chung announces retirement... Here are five changes in the Snyder cut of 'Justice League'... Walmart sold out of PS5s in two hours after restocking... NFL signs new media rights deal worth over $100 billion... Chrissie Teigen got finger tattoos because she 'just likes dots'... Think twice before posting your vaccine cards on social media... William Burns confirmed as new CIA director... Georgia sheriff regrets police captain's comments about shooter having 'a bad day'... 72 Democrats sign motion to expel Majorie Taylor Greene from Congress... Files reveal oil companies were aware of impact of fossil fuels on environment for decades... Gibraltar becomes first nation to fully vaccinate adult population... Catholic Church pledges $100 million to atone for slave labor and sales...
A furloughed sports writer spawned a college basketball dynasty (sort of). [Washington Post]
Where did Fernando Tatis Jr. get that awesome bat? Inside the company that could be MLB's next big thing. [ESPN]
‘Guru, Genius, Gentleman, Scout’: A profile of the late Tom Konchalski [New York Times]
John David Washington Does the Right Thing [Rolling Stone]
Best Upset Picks For March Madness [The Big Lead]
Don't Miss the Lyrid Meteor Shower Lighting Up Skies in April 2021[Mental Floss]
