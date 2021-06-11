Roundup: Victoria Beckham Reunites With Spice Girls; Hackers Go After EA; Russell Westbrook Making Short Film
Victoria Beckham has reunited with the Spice Girls for a Pride Month special... Hackers target EA, steal source code and tools... Russell Westbrook producing short film with Jordan brand... Shooting at Publix in Florida leaves two dead... Jill Biden meets the Queen... Trump impeachment lawyers now representing Capitol riot defendants... National Geographic adds fifth world ocean... Robot killing weeds with electricity another concerning sign for near and far future... The story of the craziest night in 'Mad Men' history... We will see a Lord of the Rings anime prequel... Germany disbands Frankfurt police unit over far-right chats... Atmospheric CO2 levels at an extremely concerning high...
Sports world needs to prevent not just respond to sexual harassment [ESPN]
Where Have All the Cutouts Gone? [Ringer]
‘Inifinite’ Is A Gloriously Dumb Action Movie Starring Mark Wahlberg As A Reincarnated Samurai [Uproxx]
The Moment Rostam Batmanglij Decided to Embrace Change [Esquire]
The makers of In the Heights on how they turned the hit Broadway musical into a movie [Vox]
Euro 2020: Can Belgium’s golden generation finally win a title? [Fansided]
Looks pretty cool.
Were I there, I would give the thumbs down like Emperor Commodus in Gladiator.
A real throwback for those of a certain age. Very interested to see what direction they take this.
I do enjoy Ryan Reynolds quite a bit.
It's Lorde season, everyone. LET'S GOOOOOO