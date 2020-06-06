Roundup: Vanessa Morgan's Criticism Has an Impact; Joe Biden Rips Donald Trump; Jobs Report Better Than Expected
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 06 2020
The creator of the hit teen drama "Riverdale" has apologized to star Vanessa Morgan after she criticized the show's portrayal of black characters ... Fifty-seven members of the Buffalo police force have resigned after the suspension of two officers for shoving a 75-year-old man ... Washington D.C.'s mayor has "Black Lives Matter" painted on street leading to White House ... Tom Cotton's controversial op-ed won't run in the New York Times print edition ... The Dow Jones surged after a better-than-expected jobs report ... U.S. coronavirus cases are still rising by more than 20,000 daily ... Police departments across the country are banning choke and neck holds after George Floyd's death ... Donald Trump claimed a strong economy would bring racial justice ... Joe Biden ripped Trump for saying George Floyd would be "happy" today ... A look at what CEOs have said about Floyd's death ... Amazon has cut workers wages as retail outlets begin to open ... California governor Gavin Newson has launched a police reform task force ... Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alex Ohanian resigned from the company's board ... Billie Eilish explains why she wears baggy clothes ... The mayor of Temecula, California resigned after an ugly email became public ... Marvel is almost clear to use Daredevil again ... The Athletic laid off a ton of writers on Friday.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell finally released a video discussing the current turmoil in the country:
Anthony Fauci discussed how the coronavirus pandemic revealed inequities in America's health care system:
I've been thoroughly enjoying the videos ska punk legends Goldfinger have been releasing during quarantine: