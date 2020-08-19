Roundup: USPS Pushing Changes to After Election; Vox Settles Lawsuit; Andrew Cuomo Writing a Book
By Liam McKeone | Aug 19 2020
USPS Postmaster General announces there will be no changes to postal service until after election... Hasan Minaj's 'Patriot Act' ending after six seasons on Netflix... Vox Media settles $2.5 million lawsuit with former employees... No fans at Boston sporting events in September at least, including Patriots games... Amazon will be streaming Seattle Sounders games... Walmart stock falling despite crushing earnings expectations... Governor Andrew Cuomo will be writing a book on the pandemic, set to be published in October, which surely won't look bad in hindsight... Jon Jones negotiating first heavyweight UFC bout... California resident tests positive for the literal plague... Dez Bryant worked out for the Ravens... Putin ordered 2016 Democratic hack, bipartisan investigation finds... WHO warns that young people are driving coronavirus spread... Australia locks in deal to help produce Oxford coronavirus vaccine, every Australian will get it for free if it works... Michigan State becomes latest big school to go entirely virtual in 2020... Taiwan had a 10,000 person concert and it sure looks fun
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Talk 'Bill and Ted' [Rolling Stone]
Carmelo Anthony’s On-Court Cussing Has TV Networks Playing Defense [538]
The Story of Eric Kramer, Former NFL QB and Suicide Survivor [Yahoo!]
Jon Favreau Reveals How George Lucas Influenced The Mandalorian [Fansided]
14 Black Authors You Should Read Right Now [MentalFloss]
