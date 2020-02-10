Roundup: Twins Born on Mother's Day Holding Hands, Ashley Cole Left Off England's World Cup Squad & Luke Donald Likes Johnny Manziel
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The life of an athlete’s wife. [Washington Post]
Ashley Cole was left off England’s World Cup squad, so he has quit playing International soccer. [Telegraph]
Rob Ford, still a jackass. Drinking, drugs and slapping a friend in the face with a bag of Big Macs from McDonalds. [Toronto Star]
Aroldis Chapman is back and throwing 100 mph following this gruesome injury. [Cincinnati.com]
Based on the NFL draft, here are 10 veteran players who could be in trouble with their respective teams. [Over the Cap]
Down 16 points in the 4th, the Clippers rallied to win, 101-99, knotting their series with Oklahoma City at 2-2. [LA Times]
For the first time since 1937, no Texas Longhorns were selected in the NFL draft. [Statesman]
Hate this argument: Stop complaining about airline charges – in 1979, they were way higher! [NYT]
Dominique Easley, the Patriots’ 1st round choice, said this about his interest in football a few years ago: “I just don’t really care about it. I just don’t care about it. I enjoy beating up people.” [Boston Globe]
Paul George scored 39 points and took 12 rebounds and the Pacers grabbed a 3-1 series lead on Washington win a 95-92 victory. [Indy Star]
The all-undrafted team: Jordan Lynch at QB, Jackson Jeffcoat at defensive end. [NFL.com]
Is the 2015 Southern California QB class the best ever? [Fox Sports]
“This is how post-traumatic stress disorder feels. It never goes away. On bad days, it is so close you can’t breathe. On good days, it is off in the distance like a gathering storm whose cold wind only just touches your neck.” [NYT]
The NBA’s carbon footprint. [Stat of Mind]
Watch this tree fall on a cop during a traffic stop in Iowa. [via BroBible]
Tornadoes did a lot of damage in Nebraska over the weekend, and this is what being inside of one looks like. Gets real sketchy around 1:15.
Luke Donald with a gorgeous tee shot, and then wait for his homage to Johnny Manziel.