Roundup: Trump Wants Packed Churches on Easter, Slim Thug Tests Positive For Coronavirus
By Liam McKeone | Mar 25 2020
Trump wants ‘packed churches’ and economy open again on Easter despite the deadly threat of coronavirus... Big manhole explosion in Boston... Tom Cruise only agreed to do a 'Top Gun' sequel if they didn't use CGI... Taylor Swift uses leaked Kanye West video to raise money for charity, coronavirus efforts... Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally dies from coronavirus complications... Rapper Slim Thug tests positive for coronavirus... 'Wonder Woman: 1984' release date pushed back... Creators of 'Plague: Inc' add new game mode that lets you stop a virus... New Navy aircraft carriers cost $400,000 to flush... NYC hospitals sending homeless who test positive for coronavirus back to shelters, which does not seem like the right decision... Liberty University not shutting down despite coronavirus, which also does not seem like the right decision... New Orleans has some of the highest coronavirus infection rates in the country... NY Governor Cuomo demands federal aid in press conference
This Bank Will Take Cheese as Collateral [WaPo, subscription required]
Party Zero: How a Soirée in Connecticut Became a ‘Super Spreader’ [NYT]
‘3.15.20’ Is Donald Glover’s Masterpiece [Forbes]
Social Distancing Diaries: Men’s Olympic Swimming Is the Internet’s Most Rewatchable Epic [Ringer]
Cuomo from the top rope!
That's certainly one way to do it.
Because we all need some laughs, instead of a song of the day, I'm going to start putting classic SNL skits in here. Chris Farley's energy is what will help us all get through this.