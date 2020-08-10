Roundup: Trump Wants to be on Mount Rushmore; Simon Cowell Broke His Back; Olivia Munn Wasn't Actually Hitchhiking
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 10 2020
Donald Trump thinks his face should be added to Mount Rushmore ... Former WWE wrestler Kamala dies ... Simon Cowell broke his back falling off an electric bike ... North Carolina was hit by an earthquake Sunday morning ... The United States has topped five million coronavirus cases ... Nine people tested positive for COVID-19 at Georgia school with crowded hallways ... New Zealand hasn't had a new positive COVID test for 100 days ... Trump's latest executive orders have created confusion and uncertainty ... Outspoken Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai arrested by new national security law ... Stock futures were mixed on Sunday ... College football players want to play and it sounds like they want to unionize ... Collin Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship ... Stephen Curry wants to caddie for Morikawa ... Shia LaBeouf's new movie did well on opening weekend ... Joel Embiid hurt his ankle on Sunday ... Conor McGregor got engaged to his longtime girlfriend this weekend ... Indians pitcher Zach Plesac was sent home for violating healthy and safety protocols ... Olivia Munn is single and not actually hitchhiking ...
Fernando Tatis Jr. is amazing:
And more:
A look at the badass female characters on The Boys:
A little ditty from the boys who've been fighting foo for the last 26 years: