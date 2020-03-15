Roundup: Trump Delivers Impromptu Address, Rudy Gobert Donates $500K to Coronavirus Relief
By Liam McKeone | Mar 15 2020
Trump holds impromptu press conference on Saturday afternoon, says he's been tested for coronavirus... Rudy Gobert will donate $500,000 to help cover arena workers' wages and combat coronavirus... State-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases... British Columbia couple confronted at Costco for buying bulk Lysol wipes to re-sell for profit... Chinese researchers bring Wuhan’s anti-viral to Rome... Monarch butterflies drop 53 percent in wintering area... Wholesome content: 'Unicorn' pup goes viral... Director Jay Roach discusses crafting 'Bombshell' with Charlize Theron... New 'Top Gun' movie to premiere two days earlier than previously scheduled... Behind Robert Pattinson's embarrassing 'Twilight' audition... KFC pulls 'Finger Lickin' Good' commercial...
