Roundup: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies; TikTok And WeChat Banned; Charlize Theron Has Been Single For Five Years
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 19 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87 ... The CDC has reversed its testing guidelines after reports of political interference ... TikTok and WeChat banned in the United States ... The Pentagon is sending troops to Syria after several clashes between U.S. and Russian forces ... Stocks were down for a third straight week after the Dow dropped 240 points on Friday ... Donald Trump disagrees with CDC, says all Americans will have access to COVID-19 vaccine in April ... Early voting for the 2020 election has begun in four states ... China and Russia are ahead in the race to produce a coronavirus vaccine ... The Saudi royal family is at odds over a potential embrace of Israel ... What to expect from this year's Emmy telecast ... Danny Masterson was in court to be arraigned on rape charges ... Charlize Theron reveals she's been single for five years ... Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited for "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" fundraiser ... George Kittle has been ruled out this weekend ... Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman wants to opt back in to the Big Ten season ... Giannis Antetokounmpo won his second straight NBA MVP ...
