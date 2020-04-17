Roundup: The Case of the Disappearing Celebrity Real Estate Story; RIP Howard Finkel and Brian Dennehy
By Kyle Koster | Apr 17 2020
That protest at the Michigan state capitol was not quite organic ... CEO of NBA China stepping down ... WWE's Howard Finkel dies at 69 ... Actor Brian Dennehy at 81 ... Bon Jovi trying to beat the virus through song ... What strippers are making house calls these days ... Remembering Arthur Ashe's retirement ... New York's shutdown extended until May 15 ... Christopher Gasper is on the move ... ESPN announces celebrity Madden tournament ... Jalen Green says no to college ... 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment this month ... Landlords asking for sex instead of rent money ... Fiona Apple has a new album ... Chadwick Boseman is very thin ... Jay Cutler, born leader ... All of the doctors in Oprah's inner circle seem a bit off ... Jane Slater is just one of many journalists trying to help students ...
Any signs of optimism are good, so here's one researcher talking about the path to widespread national testing. [ABC News]
Enjoy listening to The Office theme song in 10 different musical genres. [Mental Floss]
If you know why this story about Bill Simmons' new house disappeared, please DM me. [Variety]
Carnival Cruise executives knew they had a problem yet they kept the party going. [Bloomberg]
Marketing Last Dance with a familiar strategy. [Front Office Sports]
