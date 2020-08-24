Roundup: Taylor Swift Tops Charts Again; Hurricanes Head For Louisiana; Kellyanne Conway Leaving White House
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 24 2020
Taylor Swift's latest album dominated the Billboard charts for the fourth week in a row ... Two hurricanes are on course to pummel Louisiana ... A police shooting caught on video in Kenosha, Wisconsin sparks backlash, protests ... Joe Biden promises not to raise taxes for anyone making less than $400,000 ... The FDA has issued an emergency authorization for a COVID-19 treatment ... Delivery of vital medications has slowed because of Postal Service cuts ... Kellyanne Conway is leaving the White House at the end of the month ... Millions are on the brink of financial ruin as COVID-19 safety nets dry up ... Many companies are pushing back dates for reopening their offices ... Wildfires are still raging in California ... TikTok plans to sue the Trump Administration ... "Unhinged" had an encouraging nationwide box office opening ... Vanessa Bryant honored Kobe Bryant on his birthday ... Bayern Munich won the Champions League on Sunday ... Dustin Johnson was on fire this weekend at The Northern Trust ... Takuma Sato won the Indy 500 under caution ... Peyton Manning was a virtual Denver Nuggets fan ...
Firing Brett Brown wouldn't fix the Philadelphia 76ers' issues [Sports Illustrated]
The pandemic recession is approaching a dire turning point [The Atlantic]
Luka Doncic's buzzer-beater was the moment of the 2020 NBA playoffs so far [The Athletic]
The miracle of breeding a panda cub during a pandemic [The New Yorker]
Top 10 storylines for the 2020 NFL season [Yahoo Sports]
The sounds of New York City have changed [The New York Times]
Luka Doncic officially achieved stardom on Sunday:
Fernando Tatis Jr. is just ridiculous:
Another look:
The new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer looks great:
A classic for a Monday morning: