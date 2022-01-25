Roundup: Taylor Swift Blasts Damon Albarn; Stock Market Has Crazy Day; Tom Brady Consulting Family About Retirement
Taylor Swift ripped Damon Albarn ... NATO puts more forces on standby over Russia-Ukraine tensions ... Stocks rallied after a huge drop on Monday ... Bitcoin inched back up after taking a major hit ... S&P 500 rallied after entering correction territory ... Supreme Court to hear challenge to affirmative action ... Omicron is burning out nurses ... Chris Evans is joining Amazon's "Red One" ... James Snyder fired from "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" ... Jaxson Hayes hit with 12 charges after incident with cops ... The Brooklyn Nets want to enter the Metaverse ... 'Unvaccinated’ Sarah Palin tests positive for Covid, delays New York Times defamation trial ... Giant iceberg releases 152 billion tons of fresh water into ocean ... Braves, A's discussed Matt Olson trade ... Five-star linebacker Harold Perkins decommits from Texas A&M ... Auburn is ranked No. 1 in men's basketball for the first time ... Tom Brady consulting family about retirement ...
Inside Peloton's month from hell [Business Insider]
The Bills, Chiefs showed that With QBs, “good enough” is no longer good enough [The Ringer]
The tears of a clown [The Atlantic]
Baseball and the Bahamas: A deeper bond than you may realize [The Undefeated]
Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen will be an era-defining rivalry [Yahoo Sports]
NFL conference championship predictions and picks [The Big Lead]
Mike Camerlengo broke down the end of the Chiefs-Bills game.
Could watch this all day. What a finish.
The first teaser for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is out.
This looks interesting. Three hours long interesting? We'll have to see.
