Roundup: Taylor Swift Breaks Records; Olivia de Havilland Dies at 104; North Korea Locks Down City
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 27 2020
Taylor Swift's surprise album "Folklore" sold 1.3 million copies and is breaking global streaming records ... John Lewis' body crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge one last time ... Polls show Joe Biden leading Donald Trump in Michigan... Mike Ditka tells athletes kneeling for the national anthem to get out of the country ... The U.S. is having more coronavirus testing issues ... Republicans will release their coronavirus relief bill on Monday ... Hurricane Hanna has weakened to a tropical storm ... "Gone With the Wind" star Olivia de Havilland died at 104 ... A couple wore swastika masks to a Walmart in Minnesota ... Stock futures dipped heading into the new week ... North Korea locked down a city after the nation's first suspended coronavirus case ... Jose Urena and several other Miami Marlins tested positive for COVID-19 ... Mike Clevinger doesn't like MLB's new extra inning rules ... The New York Giants released former Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas after his hit-and-run arrest this summer ... Juventus clinched its record ninth consecutive Serie A title ... Jamie Vardy became the oldest player to win the Premier League's Golden Boot ...
This video of Olivia de Havilland swearing through a blooper reel is hilarious:
A look back at an old appearance by Regis Philbin on Late Night with Conan O'Brien:
Some classic ska to get you fired up for Monday: