Roundup: Super Tuesday Results, Pharrell Williams Selling Extremely Large Mansion, Broncos Trade For A.J. Bouye
By Liam McKeone | Mar 04 2020
Super Tuesday results... Pharrell Williams selling $17 million glass mansion in Beverly Hills... Seafood expo in Boston postponed over coronavirus concerns... Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista passes away at 67... Large asteroid to fly by Earth next month, won't hit us though... Wildfires burn 100 miles north of Sacramento... FBI arrests Iowa woman in multi-million dollar international fraud case... Bodycam footage released in death of 'ER' star Vanessa Marquez... Jaguars continue to offload talent and gather draft picks, send A.J. Bouye to the Broncos... Pakistan reveals massive undergraduate scholarship program... Brits might have to work from home for three months in effort to prevent coronavirus spread.... Spain plans to change controversial rape law... Opioid prescription rates drop in states with medical marijuana, except Michigan... Young girl gets bionic R2-D2 arm, receives call from Mark Hamill... JBS, one of the world's biggest meat companies, linked to 'brutal massacre' in Amazon... Deputies accused of sharing photos of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash are facing administrative action
What's Wrong With the New York Times? Don't Ask its New Media Critic: LA Times culture critic Mary McNamara responds to new NY Times media critic Ben Smith's first column [LA Times]
Sportswriting’s future may depend on the Athletic, which is either reassuring or terrifying [WaPo]
The Razor-Sharp Guilt Trips of Alex Garland’s Science Fiction [Ringer]
From Conflict to Creativity: The Road to Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats' 'Unlocked' [Complex]
