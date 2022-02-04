Roundup: Spike Lee Directing Colin Kaepernick Doc; 'Masked Singer' Controversy; MLB Stalemate
... Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick documentary ... Inside Mississippi’s only class on critical race theory ... Full list of Netflix shows confirmed for 2022 release ... Sounding more and more like Jim Harbaugh fumbled the bag ... Pete Golding, University of Alabama defensive coordinator, jailed on DUI ... The constant challenge of designing the Apocalypse ... Thousands of Texans are without power as winter storm slams the state ... Facebook stock plummets in all-time bad day for company ... US alleges Russia planning false flag operation against Ukraine ... Rudy Giuliani appeared on The Masked Singer, judges were not happy ... Former Celtics coach and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Fitch dies at 89 ... Trinity Rodman, daughter of Dennis Rodman, signs record-breaking NWSL contract ... Major League Baseball has requested a federal mediator to preside over talks with MLBPA ...
The game-changing women in football. [FanSided]
ESPN's list of the Top 25 baseball players of all time [ESPN]
The 2022 NFL Quarterback Commitment Index [The Ringer]
An inside look at Spotify's company-wide meeting on the Joe Rogan controversy [The Verge]
How Bernardine Evaristo Conquered British Literature [New Yorker]
