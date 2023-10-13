Roundup: Situation in Israel Worsens; Taylor Swift's New Bestie; Steve Scalise Drops Out
By Kyle Koster
Pat McAfee defends paying Aaron Rodgers a reported seven figures for weekly appearance ... AMC CEO Adam Aron allegedly sent sexually explicit photos, texts to woman he thought did ‘unmentionable things’ as part of catfishing scheme ... Steve Scalise drops out of speaker’s race as House GOP faces leadership crisis ... Deshaun Watson will be missing more time ... Airstrikes bombard Gaza as Blinken visits Israel ... U.S. arranging flights to get Americans out of Israel ... The unstoppable Taylor Swift economy grows stronger ... Ford says it’s ‘at the limit’ of what it can offer UAW as strikes escalate ...
It's the time of the year where you can watch a horror movie every single night and not feel weird about it. Here are some readily available recommendations. [Mental Floss]
Is Mike McCarthy up to the task when it comes to fixing the Dallas Cowboys' offense? [The Ringer]
Just cannot believe they rebooted Fraiser — sorry, gave him a third act. [Hollywood Reporter]
History says only these 8 college football teams can win a national championship. [FanSided]
Brittany Mahomes could not have possibly envisioned this would be happening a few weeks ago.
War on Drugs — I Don't Live Here Anymore