Roundup: Shakira Tax Fraud Trial Over; Supreme Court Rejects Derek Chauvin Appeal; OpenAI Drama Continues
By Liam McKeone
Shakira reached a deal with prosecutors on the first day of her tax fraud trial in Spain ... Hundreds of OpenAI employees sign letter demanding board resigns, threaten to join Sam Altman at Microsoft ... Supreme Court rejects Derek Chauvin's appeal ... Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney reach deal to keep Wrexham at The Racecourse for quite a long time ... Thanksgiving week weather may hinder your travel plans ... Snoop Dogg is 'going smokeless,' not giving up smoking ... The government is offering up free COVID-19 at-home tests again ... New York student killed by roommate while studying abroad in England ... Lance Lynn signs with Cardinals ... Voting Rights Act in trouble after 8th circuit court decision ... 'Moms For Liberty' organizer revealed to be a convicted sex offender ...
Up, up and away! See 10 decades of Thanksgiving Day parade balloons [CNN]
The biggest pot distributor in California has collapsed [SF Gate]
Why the Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connection is so unstoppable [ESPN]
Joyce Carol Oates’s Relentless, Prolific Search for a Self [New Yorker]
Look Back and Laugh at the Deion Sanders and Colorado Hype From Two Months Ago [The Big Lead]
Inside The Chaos at OpenAI [The Atlantic]
Few things better than watching an NFL quarterback throw from this angle.
Bloopers from Season 1 of Gen V on Amazon Prime.
Damar Hamlin on GQ's 10 Things I Can't Live Without series.
Reneé Rapp -- "Bruises"