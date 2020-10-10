Roundup: Second Presidential Debate Cancelled; Donald Trump Drops F-Bomb; Halsey Covers Time Magazine
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 10 2020
The second presidential debate has been canceled after Donald Trump refused a virtual format ... Trump dropped an f-bomb live on Rush Limbaugh's show ... The White House blocked a CDC proposal that mandated masks on public transit ... Hurricane Delta slammed into Louisiana Friday evening ... Mitch McConnell says a COVID stimulus bill is unlikely before the election ... "Tiger King" star Doc Antle indicted on wildlife trafficking charges ... More high schools are allowing athletic teams to take the field ... U.S. stocks had their best week in three months ... 13 men have now been charged with attempted kidnapping of Michigan's governor ... A "Space Mountain" movie is in the works ... Movie studios keep kicking their blockbusters down the road ... Halsey is on the cover of Time magazine ... Jimmy Butler saved the Heat and pushed the NBA Finals to Game 6 ... The Rays eliminated the Yankees in dramatic fashion ... Shaq voted for the first time in his life ... Nadal and Djokovic will meet in the French Open final ... The St. Louis Blues signed Torey Krug to a seven-year contract ...
The cast of The West Wing reunited on Stephen Colbert's show Friday night:
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band at MSG during their reunion tour in 2000 is amazing:
Erik B. & Rakim to start your Saturday: