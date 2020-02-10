Roundup: School District Bans 'Tag'; Curtain Falls on Carly Fiorina & Millennials Don't Like Gambling
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Lyna Perez, a big deal on Snapchat … Washington school district bans “tag” because they want kids to keep their hands to themselves … Speaker of the House, John Boehner, resigned from Congress … the music industry remains broken: Co-writer for “All about that bass” made only $5,679 from 178 million Pandora streams … after 21 months of marriage, Kaley Cuoco is single again … staged: “Immigration group planned girl’s pope encounter for a year” … it’s hard, but try to put your phone away when hanging out with friends … “There’s No Such Thing As ‘First’ Anymore” … guy tries to carjack a man in Detroit while said man was putting air in his tires, but then the driver pulled a gun … “Michigan motorist sets car, gas pump on fire trying to kill spider with cigarette lighter” … in one country, “unfriending” a workplace colleague is considered bullying … Aaron Sorkin vs Apple’s Tim Cook was fun for a couple days …
If you missed my Fox Sports Radio show Saturday, I defended Chip Kelly, and went after Dan LeBatard and told an Adam Schefter story, all in the first seven minutes of the show. [Fox Sports Radio]
Stay off my lawn, you non-gambling millennials. You know you can go to clubs and gamble, right? [The Motley Fool]
Doc Rivers isn’t backing down on his feud with Mark Cuban. “I think what happened with D.J. was he decided to choose substance and character over smoke and mirrors.” [OC Register]
“Baseball’s early black players faced injustice, humiliation and now a curious grad student.” [LA Times]
After Auburn’s surprising 17-9 loss to Mississippi State, the media is coming after Gus Malzahn. [Al.com]
“A woman who vanished 31 years ago and was assumed dead after a man confessed to killing her has emerged alive and well, admitting she plotted her own disappearance.” [National Post]
With Dick Enberg departing, it appears the Padres will pick Don Orsillo as his replacement. [Union Tribune]
Interesting read on “juicing,” and it’s not just top-flight professional athletes who want that edge. [Pacific Standard]
Very sad story about the son of former Wake Forest basketball star, Rusty LaRue, who died in a car accident over the weekend. [WTVR]
You might be surprised what is more difficult – building a top-tier MAC team or building a National Champion. [Cleveland.com]
Jordan Spieth set a record, winning $22 million on the PGA Tour in 2015. [Free Press]
Using a barbie pole, she caught a fish.
His family says he didn’t have a gun. Police shot and killed him. [via Delaware Online]
The curtain nearly came down on Carly Fiorina – literally – over the weekend.