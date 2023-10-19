Roundup: Rough Times for Jim Jordan; Joran van der Sloot's Admission; James Harden Doesn't Show Up
By Kyle Koster
... Hardball tactics by Jim Jordan allies are backfiring with detractors in House speaker’s race ... Sean Payton isn’t worried about Amazon Prime showing his call sheet last Thursday night ... Why do wine bottles have dents on the bottom ... Netflix boasts biggest subscriber gain ever and yet the prices are going up again ... King Abdullah on Gaza: 'No Refugees in Jordan, No Refugees in Egypt' ... Humans have launched so much to space that it's actually polluting Earth's atmosphere, a new study found ... People are enjoying The Golden Bachelor ... Actor Burt Young dies at 83 ... Jets send former Mecole Hardman back to Kansas City for swap of late-round draft picks ... Joran van der Sloot admits to killing Alabama teen Natalee Holloway ...
Sean McVay vows not to miss Rams game for son’s birth: ‘Knows better than to come during a game’ [New York Post]
You're not going to believe this but James Harden did not show up to the Sixers practice. [ESPN]
Ranking the top 100 players in the NBA. [The Ringer]
Eagles reporter gives Julio Jones all the motivation he needs. [FanSided]
A rivalry too toxic? Michigan, Michigan State grapple with the future. [The Athletic]
Oregon to wear those sick throwback jerseys this weekend. [Sports Illustrated]
The future of the NBA has arrived and he's nothing short of spectacular.
