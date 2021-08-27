Roundup: Ronaldo in Talks With Manchester City; Kabul Airport Explosion; Layoffs at VICE
Ronaldo in talks to sign with Man City... Explosion at Kabul airport kills dozens... Another round of layoffs at VICE... Mike Richards still running Jeopardy!, will go to sensitivity training... Texas governor issues order banning local vaccine mandates... Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy charged with four counts of rape... 12-year-old makes nearly half a million dollars selling NFTs... Capitol Police officers sue Trump and allies over Jan. 6 riots... Flaming Hot Mountain Dew coming soon... South Dakota AG gets fine, no jail time in pedestrian death... Jared Dudley thought he was going to re-sign with Lakers... Martin Luther King Jr. is in Fortnite now... Olivia Rodrigo adds Paramore to songwriting credits on 'Good 4 U'...
Real Madrid submit €180m bid to PSG for Kylian Mbappe after first offer was rejected [ESPN]
The Manning ‘MNF’ MegaCast and the End of the Announcer Monopoly Era [Ringer]
26 Actors Who Asked for Their Characters to Be Killed Off [Mental Floss]
Invasion of the Robot Umpires [New Yorker]
Stephen A. Smith-Magic Johnson Duo Would Create Soundbites For the Ages [The Big Lead]
Jaden -- "Summer"