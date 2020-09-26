Roundup: Ron Paul Hospitalized; Conor McGregor Says He's Boxing Manny Pacquiao; Mandy Moore is Pregnant
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 26 2020
Ron Paul was hospitalized after appearing to suffer a stroke during a live stream ... Donald Trump is expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court ... Ruth Bader Ginsburg became the first woman to lie in state at the Capitol ... Polls show Americans believe the winner of the 2020 election should fill the Supreme Court opening ... Stock market volatility is expected to continue next week ... Stocks rose but the S&P 500 was down for the fourth straight week ... Dax Shepard is recovering from a recent relapse in addiction battle ... Virginia governor Ralph Northam and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 ... Florida is lifting state coronavirus restrictions as cases rise nationally ... Actress Lily Collins got engaged ... Mandy Moore is pregnant with her first child ... Kristin Cavallari went topless on Instagram ... Conor McGregor says he's boxing Manny Pacquiao ... The Nationals extended manager Dave Martinez ... Kirk Herbstreit will work from home after potential COVID-19 exposure ... Kentucky is getting rid of the jump ball in high school basketball ... The Boston Celtics beat the Heat to stave off elimination ... Fernando Tatis Jr. broke his slump with a huge home run ...
