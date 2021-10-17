Roundup: Robert Pattinson is Batman; Mo Salah is Incredible; The World Is Melting
Not sure I'd vibe with those who are in the market for a haunted doll ... The latest trailer for The Batman sees Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight face off against the Riddler ... P.J. Fleck is a cop ... Joe Manchin is standing in the way yet again ... Mo Salah keeps getting better ... Ever story you read about the future climate crisis is worse than the one before ... Harley-Davidson motorcycles are classic Americana made with foreign-sourced parts ... Navy guidance will discharge sailors refusing COVID-19 vaccination without exemption ...
The Beauty of the MLB Playoff Broadcast and Even More Inside-Baseball Media Stuff with The Ringer's Bryan Curtis. [The Big Lead]
A walk down memory lane, featuring some great albums and tunes from 2001. [Uproxx]
Michigan State relied on its defense to stay unbeaten against Indiana. [Detroit Free Press]
Reddit channel posts stories of anti-vaxxers dying of Covid, scaring fence-sitters into getting the shot. [CNBC]
How Tom Coughlin toughed his way into a Super Bowl. [New York Post]
