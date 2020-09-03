Roundup: RIP Tom Seaver; Madalorian Season 2 Release Date; Dancing With the Stars Cast
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 03 2020
The new cast of Dancing With the Stars ... Old Navy will pay employees to work election polls ... A Kenosha business owner turned down a Trump photo op so they just got a previous owner ... can anything change your mind about Donald Trump ... prepare for a political stunt surrounding a vaccine as November approaches ... John Boyega's first post-Star Wars interview ... and now the cop who shoved Masai Ujiri is filing a counter claim ... The Mandalorian returns on October 30th ... we're never getting an edit button ... Steelers suspend broadcaster over DUI ... the plot of The New Mutants recreated with quotes from critics ... Republican representative threatens to shoot protesters ...
theScore's sports book is now launching in Colorado. [Forbes]
Michael Jordan has joined DraftKings as a special advisor. [ESPN]
Neymar is one of three PSG players to test positive for coronavirus. [Sky Sports]
Nike is launching a maternity collection. [Glamour]
Mets' great Tom Seaver passed away on Wednesday. [CNN]
Vin Scully joined Twitter.