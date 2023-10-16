Roundup: RIP Suzanne Somers; Joe Biden's '60 Minutes' Interview; Shaquille O'Neal Loves Hooters
By Kyle Koster
Israel-Hamas war rages as crisis deepens in Gaza ... Minecraft has sold over 300 million copies ... Suzanne Somers, fitness icon and star of "Three's Company," dies at age 76 following cancer battle ... Goldman Sachs says this global tech stock will soar as ‘gaming-as-a-service’ takes off ... Halle Berry allegedly duped into an X-Men movie ... Paul Finebaum still trusts Georgia and only trusts Georgia ... Joe Biden offers most expansive thoughts on conflict during 60 Minutes interview ... Jim Jordan is the latest idea GOP has for Speaker of the House ... Pete Davidson getting rave reviews for his hosting of Saturday Night Live ...
Surprise, surprise. Taylor Swift's concert film does incredibly well financially. [Variety]
Brock Purdy finally has his first bad NFL game. [The Athletic]
The PS5 Slim is slimmer than you may think. [Kotaku]
Shaquille O'Neal loves Hooters and hookah. [GQ]
His true-crime podcast stood up for victims. Now, he’s accused of abuse. [Rolling Stone]
A surprisingly long history of the word 'yo.' [Mental Floss]
This is not the point but it's cool that Travis Kelce is dressing like Jason Sudeikis in the What Up With That sketch. [Page Six]
