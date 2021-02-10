Roundup: RIP Marty Schottenheimer; First Day of Trump Impeachment Trial; Mass Sports Radio Layoffs at Bell Canada
By Liam McKeone | Feb 10, 2021, 7:30 AM EST
Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer passes away at 77... First day of Trump impeachment trial is wrapped up... Shooting at health clinic in Minnesota leaves five injured... Chris Hemsworth's body double would like the actor to stop getting jacked... Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, passes away at 76... Alex Trebek's Jeopardy! suits donated to The Doe Fund... Hackers threaten to release Cyberpunk 2077 source code... Koala rescued after causing five-car pileup in Australia... Florida governor Ron DeSantis defends watching Super Bowl with no mask... Riot Games CEO being investigated by Riot Games after accusations of gender discrimination... Unplanned outages during Super Bowl place damper on demand for mobile sports betting... Four million bobbleheads left hanging about due to lack of fans at MLB games in 2020... Inside the Britney Spears monologue that became late-night legend... Yahoo! Sports journalist Terez Paylor passes away at 37... Bell Canada layoffs severely affecting sports radio
