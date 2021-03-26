Roundup: RIP Jessica Walter; Dick Stockton Retires; Pepsi, Peeps Teaming Up to Make Marshmallow Soda
Emmy-winning actress Jessica Walter dies at 80... Longtime sports broadcaster Dick Stockton retires... Pepsi and Peeps will be making marshmallow soda together... Patrick Mahomes' foundation enters into multi-year agreement with HBCU Legacy Bowl... Rob Van Dam to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame... Someone paid nearly $3 million for Jack Dorsey's first tweet... Seattle FC will have a sweet Jimi Hendrix kit... UT history professor publishes findings that 'The Eyes of Texas' does, in fact, have racist origins... Oklahoma basketball coach Lon Kruger announces retirement... NFL won't require vaccines from players... Bo Burnham will play Larry Bird in new HBO series, unsure if people in Boston can handle that news... High school football coach fired for using Holocaust references as audible calls... New York State reaches agreement to legalize recreational marijuana...
Few Facts, Millions Of Clicks: Fearmongering Vaccine Stories Go Viral Online [NPR]
Why Stone Temple Pilots’ ‘Tiny Music … ‘ Is An Unsung ’90s Classic [UpRoxx]
Children Explain How to Get the Big Ol’ Boat Unstuck From the Suez Canal [Slate]
Brutal Early Reviews of 20 Classic 20th-Century Novels [Mental Floss]
Adrian Wojnarowski Dominated the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline [The Big Lead]
This kid is hilarious. My favorite review yet.
Looks interesting, I guess. One might think the industry has moved past the whole war in the Middle East thing, but I suppose it's a well that will never go untapped.
My goodness. I hope he's okay.
To Daniel Theis, no longer of the Boston Celtics, I salute you.