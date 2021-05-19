Roundup: RIP Charles Grodin; Andrew Giulani Running For New York Governor; Derek Jeter Documentary Coming to ESPN
Actor and comedian Charles Grodin dies at 86... Andrew Giuliani is running for New York governor... US approves release of 73-year-old Guantanamo Bay prisoner... GTA V will release on new generation consoles, we just want GTA 6 man... Legendary US women's hockey player Kacey Bellamy is retiring... Matt Barnes is getting a comedy series at Showtime... Rapper poses on SWAT truck during Capitol riots for album cover, now facing federal charges... New Derek Jeter documentary coming from ESPN... T.I. and his wife are under investigation by LAPD for sexual assault allegations... Ohio sees boost in shots after $1 million vaccination lottery announcement... Stanford changes course, will not cut any sports programs... Logan Swaim is the new head of content for Colin Cowherd's podcast network... WarnerMedia, Discovery deal structured to make future sale easier... North Carolina DA says Andrew Brown shooting was justified by police...
For some Navy pilots, UFO sightings were an ordinary event. [Washington Post]
Bill Gates Thought Jeffrey Epstein Was His Ticket to a Nobel Prize, Ex-Staffer Says [Daily Beast]
The blandness of TikTok’s biggest stars [Vox]
111-year-old Australian recommends eating chicken brains [AP]
Related Articles
Roundup: Airstrikes Continue in Israel; RIP Colt Brennan; TikTok Job Service Launch
Roundup: Mask Restrictions Loosen For Vaccinated Individuals; Kat Dennings Engaged; Pac-12 Hires New Commissioner
Colin Cowherd: Anthony Davis Doesn't Take Care of His Body
ESPN (and Everyone Else) is Really Into J. Cole's Music and Basketball Careers Right Now
‘No two trees are alike’: Major leaguers find that their bats may have been holding them back [The Athletic]
Giannis Antentokounmpo And The Bucks Have Tweaked Their Offense To Be Better Prepared For The Playoffs [UpRoxx]
Gotta be a block. Didn't set his feet.
I heard the play was excellent. Excited to see what they do on the big screen.
This Red Sox fan misses Don Orsillo desperately.