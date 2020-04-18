Roundup: Rashida Jones Producing Quibi TV Show, San Diego Comic-Con Officially Canceled
By Liam McKeone, Ryan Phillips | Apr 18 2020
Texas governor Greg Abbott lays out plans to open state's businesses safely ... Rashida Jones teaming up with Robot Chicken producers for Quibi comedy ... Michael Cohen leaving prison 18 months early due to coronavirus ... San Diego Comic-Con officially canceled ... Darren Aronofsky reveals studio killed his Batman movie over Joaquin Phoenix casting ... A sudden rise in coronavirus cases is hitting rural states without stay-at-home orders ... NASA to launch astronauts to space station from US soil for the first time in a decade ... Early antibody research indicates coronavirus may be far more widespread than is currently known ... Taylor Swift canceled her 2020 stadium tour pushing it to 2021 ... A review of Fiona Apple's new album ... Why boredom affects us so much ... TikTok, Netflix and Google have all added new parental controls ... Some potential hope in the fight against COVID-19 ... Governor Gavin Newsom has unveiled his recovery task force for California and it has some serious heavy-hitters on it.
