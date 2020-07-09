Roundup: Quibi Lost a Ton of Users; Usain Bolt's Daughter's Incredible Name; Mike Perry Bar Fight
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 09 2020
Chief justice John Roberts fell and hit his head ... Dan Bilzerian's company lost $50 million last year ... theme parks in Japan have banned screaming ... Harvard and MIT suing the Trump administration over ICE's threat to kick out foreign students ... Quibi reportedly lost 90% of users after their free trials ended ... if you're driving a stolen car and another stolen car crashes into you during a police chase, you're having bad luck ... Brooks Brothers filed for bankruptcy ... Tiffany Haddish shaved her head on Instagram ... Mary Kay Letourneau died ... great news for everyone - Jeff Bezos is now worth over $180 billion ... a coronavirus outbreak in the Mississippi state legislature ... Glee actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after going missing while boating ...
The USL will resume its season soon... with fans. [The Athletic]
Dave LaMont's job is in jeopardy at ESPN. During a race relations call, he thought his mic was muted, but it was not. [New York Post]
UFC fighter Mike Perry assaulted at least one person (maybe three) in a bar over the weekend. [TMZ]
The exile of Bruce Maxwell, the first MLB player to kneel in 2017. [ESPN]
The worst draft pick in Green Bay Packers' history was a serial killer. [97.3 The Game]
Just how much of a failure were the Miami Heat with LeBron James when they made four consecutive Finals and won two championships? [ESPN]
Usain Bolt had an opportunity to give his daughter a legendary name and he took it.