Roundup: The Postal Service is Under Siege; Robert Trump Hospitalized; Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic Make Weight
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 15 2020
Barack Obama criticized Donald Trump's attempt to "kneecap" the Postal Service ... The Postal Service has warned states that mail-in ballots may not arrive in time ... Trump's brother Robert has been hospitalized in New York ... Retail sales are on the rise in the U.S., but economic growth has slowed ... California is grappling with power outages during a heat wave ... The CDC says coronavirus rates in children are steadily increasing ... A former FBI official is expected to plead guilty to altering email on Trump aid surveillance ... A California ban on high-capacity ammunition magazine has been thrown out ... George Miller has ideas for a follow-up to "Mad Max: Fury Road" ... Price Harry and Meghan Markle have a new home ... Simon Cowell sold his Beverly Hills home for $25 million ... A pair of Michael Jordan's game-worn shoes sold for $615,000 ... Jenna Dewan showed off her post-pregnancy look ... Chrissy Teigen later found out she was pregnant during her breast implant removal surgery ... A Cincinnati Reds player has tested positive for COVID-19 ... Aaron Judge has hit the injured list with a calf strain ... Adam Silver would like to make NBA play-in games permanent ... Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic both made weight for their UFC 252 fight ...
