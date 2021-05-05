Roundup: Police Shoot at Protestors in Colombia; Trump Social Media Platform Launch; No More Snow Days in NYC
Police shoot at Colombian protestors demonstrating against tax reform, 19 dead... Trump launches new social media platform... No more snow days for NYC public schools, will just be remote learning... Tests from 1993 killing reveal another man's DNA other than executed Arkansas inmate... Judge orders release of Trump obstruction memo, accuses Barr of being 'disingenuous'... Tristian Thompson calls Sydney Chase a 'liar' for cheating claims, threatens lawsuit... Evander Kane facing $15 million fraud lawsuit... Rudy Giuliani's camp wants Trump to pay for legal fees... DK Metcalf to sprint at USATF Golden Games, could qualify for Olympics... The Florida Everglades may as well be the Amazon jungle with all they find in there... Jose Mourinho hired by AS Roma... Woman accused of assaulting a flight attendant on American Airlines flight... It's Cinco de Mayo
New Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has the mane of a man who means business [ESPN]
John Skipper and Dan Le Batard’s ESPN exits led to a friendship — and a new media challenger [Washington Post]
How Flying Lotus Helped Create One of the Year’s Most Interesting Anime’s in ‘Yasuke’ [Ringer]
Cinco por Cinco: 5 Fun Facts About Cinco de Mayo [Mental Floss]
2022 NFL Draft: Spencer Rattler, Sam Howell and the top 5 quarterbacks, ranked [Fansided]
That Good Content.
In case you missed it. Not as good as Game of Zones, but we take what we can get.
Interesting.
Perhaps the greatest collaboration of all time between multiple artists. Unbelievable heat even all these years later.