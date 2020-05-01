Roundup: Parks and Recreation Reunion; Chris Hayes Criticism; COVID-19's Inevitable Rebound

View this post on Instagram

Miami Today⚠️. Такого я ещё не видела!! У нас была тихая солнечная☀️погода и тут за секунду всё поменялось... Потемнело и налетел сильнейший ветер?!!! Эти ребята напротив просто летали и бились об здание!! С балконов всё улетало, ветер раскидывал нашу мебель?... Всё закончилось так же быстро как и началось. Ребята со здания напротив в порядке??, им помогли спуститься. Я только могу себе представить что будет тут осенью в сезон ураганов? (For licensing and usage contact licensing@viralhog.com) #украинцывмайами #украинцывофлориде #нашивмайами #нашивофлориде #ураган #русскиевмайами #русскиевофлориде #шторм #санниайлс #санниайлсбич #майами #нашивамерике #нашивсша #русскиевсша #русскиевамерике #украинцывсша #украинцывамерике #майамибич #miami #miamibeach #sunnyislesbeach #sunnyisles #miamilife #miaminews #lifeinmiamibeach #miamihappenings #russianinmiami #russianinusa #ukrainianinusa #ukrainianinmiami