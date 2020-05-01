The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Roundup: Parks and Recreation Reunion; Chris Hayes Criticism; COVID-19's Inevitable Rebound

By Kyle Koster | May 01 2020

Amy Poehler, Adam Scott
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

How bad will the virus rebound be ... Kansas City Chiefs exercise Patrick Mahomes option ... Austin Powers movies are better than James Bond movies ... Why won't TV news book Tara Reade ... Oh, so they can clean the subways ... Sacrificed on the altar of the Block M ... Quibi is an unmitigated disaster ... Phil Dean named new director of Monday Night Football ... NFL games could be moved to Saturdays if there's no college football ... Ideas nixed from the original Empire Strikes Back script ... Hannah from the Bachelor and Mason Rudolph perhaps long-distance canoodling ... The Democrats are once again blowing an opportunity ... Really tough time to launch a sportsbook ... How is Ted Ginn only 34 ... Michigan's stay-at-home order extended ... Furloughed SB Nation writers not expected to return ... Space Jam sequel has a name

ESPN looking internally for Monday Night Football candidates. [Front Office Sports]

People are discovering the movie Tropic Thunder and getting upset with Robert Downey Jr. because of course they are. [Decider]

The Parks and Rec reunion was everything it needed to be. [Vanity Fair]

MSNBC's Chris Hayes under fire for having the audacity to cover the accusations against Joe Biden. [Jacobin]

Wearing or not wearing a mask has predictably become a sign of political tribalism. [Politico]

Window washing can be rough.

View this post on Instagram

Miami Today⚠️. Такого я ещё не видела!! У нас была тихая солнечная☀️погода и тут за секунду всё поменялось... Потемнело и налетел сильнейший ветер?!!! Эти ребята напротив просто летали и бились об здание!! С балконов всё улетало, ветер раскидывал нашу мебель?... Всё закончилось так же быстро как и началось. Ребята со здания напротив в порядке??, им помогли спуститься. Я только могу себе представить что будет тут осенью в сезон ураганов? (For licensing and usage contact licensing@viralhog.com) #украинцывмайами #украинцывофлориде #нашивмайами #нашивофлориде #ураган #русскиевмайами #русскиевофлориде #шторм #санниайлс #санниайлсбич #майами #нашивамерике #нашивсша #русскиевсша #русскиевамерике #украинцывсша #украинцывамерике #майамибич #miami #miamibeach #sunnyislesbeach #sunnyisles #miamilife #miaminews #lifeinmiamibeach #miamihappenings #russianinmiami #russianinusa #ukrainianinusa #ukrainianinmiami

A post shared by Ирина Бессмертная?? (@irena_bessmertnaya) on

New Found Glory -- Oxygen