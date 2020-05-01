Roundup: Parks and Recreation Reunion; Chris Hayes Criticism; COVID-19's Inevitable Rebound
By Kyle Koster | May 01 2020
How bad will the virus rebound be ... Kansas City Chiefs exercise Patrick Mahomes option ... Austin Powers movies are better than James Bond movies ... Why won't TV news book Tara Reade ... Oh, so they can clean the subways ... Sacrificed on the altar of the Block M ... Quibi is an unmitigated disaster ... Phil Dean named new director of Monday Night Football ... NFL games could be moved to Saturdays if there's no college football ... Ideas nixed from the original Empire Strikes Back script ... Hannah from the Bachelor and Mason Rudolph perhaps long-distance canoodling ... The Democrats are once again blowing an opportunity ... Really tough time to launch a sportsbook ... How is Ted Ginn only 34 ... Michigan's stay-at-home order extended ... Furloughed SB Nation writers not expected to return ... Space Jam sequel has a name
ESPN looking internally for Monday Night Football candidates. [Front Office Sports]
People are discovering the movie Tropic Thunder and getting upset with Robert Downey Jr. because of course they are. [Decider]
The Parks and Rec reunion was everything it needed to be. [Vanity Fair]
MSNBC's Chris Hayes under fire for having the audacity to cover the accusations against Joe Biden. [Jacobin]
Wearing or not wearing a mask has predictably become a sign of political tribalism. [Politico]
Window washing can be rough.
New Found Glory -- Oxygen