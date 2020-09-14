Roundup: Olivia Culpo Hypes Christian McCaffrey; Latest 2020 Election Polling; Mike D'Antoni Out in Houston
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 14 2020
Olivia Culpo celebrated boyfriend Christian McCaffrey on NFL opening day ... West Coast wildfires have now claimed 25 lives ... The latest polls from battleground states ... Dow futures jumped as Wall Street tries to rebound from bad stretch ... Tropical Storm Sally could become a hurricane by Monday ... Scientists "appalled" by reports of political meddling with coronavirus information ... Vaccine makers are keeping safety details quiet ... Mike Bloomberg will spend $100 million to boost Joe Biden in Florida ... Oracle wins bid for TikTok in the U.S. ... Joaquin Phoenix could be reprising role as the Joker in two sequels ... Taylor Swift will perform at the 2020 ACM Awards ... "Tenet" has made $200 million globally ... Mike D'Antoni won't be back with the Houston Rockets ... Dominic Thiem rallied from two sets down to win the U.S. Open ... Albert Pujols hit his 660th home run on Sunday to tie Willie Mays for fifth place all-time ... The Clippers blew another late lead to the Nuggets ...
DeAndre Hopkins is the big-play receiver Kyler Murray needed [The Ringer]
The woman surfed the biggest wave of the year [The Atlantic]
NFL Week 1 takeaways [Sports Illustrated]
The case for dumping the Electoral College [The New Yorker]
How Russell Wilson and the Seahawks cooked the Falcons [The Athletic]
Josh Rosen looks like he's having fun:
Kyler Murray is a blast:
Machine Gun Kelly claims he was on LSD during the 2019 MLB All-Star celebrity softball game:
Some wake up juice for your ears on a Monday: