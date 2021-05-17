Roundup: Nurses' Union Condemns Relaxed Masks Restrictions; NBA Playoff Seeding Finalized; Suez Canal Widened
Count National National Nurses United condemns CDC's relaxation of mask recommendations... NBA playoff seeding finalized... Stephen Curry secures scoring title... Suez Canal will be widened by over 100 feet to avoid repeat blockage... Top AP editor calls for probe into Israeli airstrike... Photo emerges of Republican Andrew Clyde barricading chamber doors during US Capitol attack after he compared rioters to ‘tourists’... NYPD banned from NYC pride parades until 2025 by organizers... Fred Upton calls out 'bogus' claims made by fellow Republicans concerning Capitol riots... Liz Cheney continues to hammer GOP... Italian port workers refuse shipment to Israel... UK withholds backing for Biden’s global business tax plan... Ricky Schroder films himself confronting Costco employee over mask policy...
Can We Ignore the St. Vincent Discourse and Talk About the Music? [Ringer]
Proof of concept: Red Sox showing they can win and build at the same time [The Athletic]
Threads: The 1984 Made-for-TV Movie That Shocked BBC Viewers [Mental Floss]
Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan: A class all their own [Fansided]
