Roundup: No Charges in Jacob Blake Shooting; Grammys Postponed; Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Divorce Rumors
By Liam McKeone | Jan 6, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake will not face charges... Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are rumored to be getting divorced... Author Eric Jerome Dickey dies at 59... Tyler Perry flew to Georgia to vote in Senate runoffs... Tony Romo might try to emulate Kirk Herbstreit's setup for playoff broadcast... Grammys postponed, potential new date in March... Hank Aaron got vaccinated... Shannon Ford spills tea on Jay Cutler/Kristin Cavallari... Tanya Roberts passes away after premature announcement by representative... Red Sox hire Bianca Smith as minor-league coach, will be first black woman to coach professional baseball... Tom Brady and Gisele sell Tribeca apartment for a cool $37 million... Vin Scully's wife passes due to ALS complications... Kelly Loeffler does something terrible again... Stephen A. Smith's new ESPN+ show will include relationship advice... Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021 announced
