Roundup: Nina Dobrev and Shaun White in Mexico; The Weeknd Wins Big at VMAs; Latest on the 2020 Presidential Race
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 31 2020
Nina Dobrev and new boyfriend Shaun White were vacationing in Mexico together ... Brad Pitt's new girlfriend is married but in an "open" relationship ... Wisconsin's governor has asked Donald Trump to call off visit to Kenosha ... The latest on where the 2020 presidential race stands ... Keke Palmer dedicated the 2020 VMAs to Chadwick Boseman ... Some New Yorkers are looking to move to the suburbs ... Senior officials will no longer brief Congress in person on foreign election interference ... United Airlines ended domestic flight change fees ... Arkansas sheriff resigns after audio of racist rant surfaces ... "Tenet" made a whopping $53 million at the box office ... The complete list of winners from the 2020 VMAs ... Derwin James suffered a knee injury in a blow to the Chargers ... The Padres made some big trades ... The Rockets blew out the Thunder in Game 5 ... The latest MLB trade deadline rumors ... Jon Rahm took home the BMW Championship in a playoff ...
Luis Robert had an awesome walk-off home run Sunday:
A great post-game interview from Jamal Murray after dropping 50 on Sunday:
The Weeknd opened the VMAs with "Blinding Lights" which won Video of the Year: