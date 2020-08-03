Roundup: Nikki And Brie Bella Both Give Birth; Isaias is Headed For the Carolinas; Yoenis Cespedes Opts Out
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 03 2020
Nikki and Brie Bella both gave birth over the weekend ... Texas continues to struggle against the coronavirus ... A look at Joe Biden's search for a running mate ... Microsoft has confirmed talks to purchase TikTok ... The SpaceX Dragon crew returned safely to Earth on Sunday ... Republicans and Democrats are both dug in negotiations over a new COVID relief package ... Scientists are worried about political influence over a vaccine project ... Dr. Deborah Brix warns the U.S. is in a "new phase" of the pandemic ... MLB is changing its health protocols after outbreaks hit teams ... Lea Thompson backs up allegations against Ellen DeGeneres ... China's box office is off to a slow start ... Tropical Storm Isaias is now headed for the Carolinas ... Yoenis Cespedes no-showed a game then opted out of the 2020 season ... Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson tested positive for COVID-19 ... Mookie Betts injured his middle finger ... Pac-12 football players refuse to play without concessions from the conference ... Luka Garza is headed back to Iowa for his senior year ... Magic forward Jonathan Isaac tore his ACL ...
