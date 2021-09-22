Roundup: NewsGuild Investigating Gannett; Peacock Orders Pitch Perfect Series; NFL Hosting Combine in London
NewsGuild is investigating Gannett over workplace practices... Peacock orders 'Pitch Perfect' series starring Adam Devine, produced by Elizabeth Banks... NFL hosting international combine in London... JJ Redick announces retirement... Plumber who took Rodney King video dies of COVID... The Fugees reuniting for a tour to celebrate anniversary of 'The Score'... Rihanna re-lists Hollywood mansion for nearly $8 million... President Biden urges unity in first UN speech amid tensions with allies... Ben Roethlisberger dealing with pec injury... Justin Trudeau elected for third term as Canadian prime minister... Prince Andrew served sexual assault lawsuit in United States... Amazon lobbying federal government to legalize marijuana...Texas couple wears face masks at a restaurant to protect immunocompromised child, owner asks them to leave...
Jaylen Brown on why it’s important for the Celtics and NBA to hire African American head coaches [The Undefeated]
When a Minivan Becomes a Music Machine [New York Times]
Not small at all: Welcome to the world of professional mini golf [Fansided]
The Relentless Pursuit of the Elite Quarterback Upgrade [The Ringer]
An Accidental Collection [New Yorker]
NFL Week 3 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread [The Big Lead]
I love Coach Beard.
This looks... wild.
Looks even cooler in slow-mo.
Hell yeah.