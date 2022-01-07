Roundup: New York Times Buying The Athletic; Antonio Brown Drama; Baker Mayfield's Retort
The New York Times will pay $550 million for The Athletic ... The 25 highest-grossing movies of 2021 ... Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to put down uprising ... Novak Djokovic's Australian saga continues ... Don't bank on Baker Mayfield returning to the Cleveland Browns next year ... New York state will allow online sports betting to begin Saturday ... Peter Bogdanovich dies at 82 ... ESPN announces MegaCast plans for the national championship game ... Very important news coming in from the Kardashian sector ... Is there anything Antonio Brown can do to salvage his career ... LSU is a brotherhood ... Xavier Henderson returning for another year at Michigan State ... Give Derek Carr his flowers ...
The redemption of Andrew Garfield. [Uproxx]
How the both-sides media would cover a successful Trump coup. [Washington Post]
What existed before the Big Bang. And more importantly, can we go back to it? [BBC]
Families despair over post-holiday return to remote learning. [Associated Press]
Julia Fox reveals what it's like to date Kanye West. [Barstool Sports]
Take everything you think you know about mops and throw it away. The game has changed.
Mike Zimmer may be welcoming his ouster at this point.
Ozark season four trailer suggests there will be a good amount of violence and intrigue, if those are things that get your juices flowing.
This thing rules.
Taylor Swift — Nothing New