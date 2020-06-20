Roundup: Navy Upholds Brett Crozier Firing; Trump Rally to Proceed; Katherine Schwarzenegger Praises Chris Pratt
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 20 2020
The Navy has upheld the firing of USS Theodore Roosevelt captain Brett Crozier ... The World Health Organization warns of "new and dangerous phase" of COVID-19 ... Donald Trump's Tulsa rally will go on as planned ... Trump threatened any potential protesters at his rally ... Top members of Trump's coronavirus task force advised against his Tulsa rally ... Louisville's police department is moving to fire one of the officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor ... Arizona, Florida and a number of other states report record high increases in coronavirus cases ... Former co-stars honored "Lord of the Rings" actor Ian Holm, who died on Friday at 88 years old ... AMC Theatres will now require masks upon reopening ... Katherine Schwarzenegger praised husband Chris Pratt ... Celebrities call for Juneteenth to be made a national holiday ... Angelina Jolie opened up about her divorce from Brad Pitt ... Jimmy Kimmel is taking a summer break from his late-night show ... The "Into the Wild" bus has been removed from the Alaskan wilderness ... Klay Thompson is fully recovered from his ACL injury ... Will the Colin Kaepernick talk actually lead to action?
The first teaser for Zack Snyder's Justice League series is out:
A classic Conan O'Brien segment:
A flashback that came across my music radar on Friday: